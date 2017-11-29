TABLE-Belgian Nov CPI 0.1 pct m/m, 2.1 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Nov 2017 Oct 2017 Nov 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 105.55 105.41 103.41 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.13 0.29 0.07 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.07 2.00 1.77 Health index 105.85 105.84 103.97 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, electricity, dairy products, alcoholic drinks, natural gas and heating oil, while for organised foreign holidays, holiday parks, car purchases and hotels lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here