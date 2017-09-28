TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, +2.01 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2017 Aug 2017 Sept 2016 Index (base 2013=100) 105.11 105.22 103.04 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.10 0.07 -0.21 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.01 1.90 1.87 Health index 105.51 105.68 103.68 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here