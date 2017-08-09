Bellamy's Australia says China lifts import licence suspension

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Wednesday that Chinese authorities had lifted the suspension of an import licence of one of the company's canneries in Australia.

The Certification Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA) in July suspended the licence of Bellamy's recently-acquired Camperdown factory in Melbourne to export infant formula to China.

Bellamy's said it responded to all requests made by the CNCA and that those responses were accepted by the regulator. Shares in the company jumped more than 8 percent on the news to A$8.52 ($6.70) while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent. ($1 = 1.2719 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)