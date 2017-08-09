FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Bellamy's Australia says China lifts import licence suspension
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 5 days ago

Bellamy's Australia says China lifts import licence suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Wednesday that Chinese authorities had lifted the suspension of an import licence of one of the company's canneries in Australia.

The Certification Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA) in July suspended the licence of Bellamy's recently-acquired Camperdown factory in Melbourne to export infant formula to China.

Bellamy's said it responded to all requests made by the CNCA and that those responses were accepted by the regulator. Shares in the company jumped more than 8 percent on the news to A$8.52 ($6.70) while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent. ($1 = 1.2719 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.