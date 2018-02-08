UK's Bellway sees 14 pct rise in first-half housing revenue

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Thursday it expected an over 14 percent rise in housing revenue in the first half, as it sold more homes at higher prices.

“Market conditions continue to be favourable and customer demand for new homes remains strong,” the company said.

Bellway said housing revenue for the six months ended Jan. 31 is expected to be around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.81 billion). Average selling price rose by almost 7.8 percent to 276,000 pounds in the period, Bellway said. ($1 = 0.7195 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)