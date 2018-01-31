Sale the most likely outcome for Arvato CRM - Bertelsmann CEO

GUETERSLOH, Germany, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A sale is the most likely outcome of Bertelsmann’s decision to seek a partner or buyer for the customer relationship management division of its Arvato services arm, Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said on Wednesday.

Rabe, speaking at a news briefing, declined to say what price he was seeking for Arvato CRM, but added that similar companies were typically valued at around 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)