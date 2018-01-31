FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:31 PM / a day ago

Bertelsmann puts Arvato customer relationship unit on the block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUETERSLOH, Germany, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German publishing house Bertelsmann said on Wednesday it was considering strategic options for the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) division of its Arvato service subsidiary.

“The options being considered include partnerships as well as a complete or partial sale of the CRM businesses,” Bertelsmann said in a statement after its supervisory and executive boards met and initiated the process.

Arvato CRM solutions is one of four Arvato businesses. Excluded from the process will be its operations in French-speaking territories.

The business being offered for partnership or sale employs 36,000 staff and generated revenues of around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)last year. ($1 = 0.8024 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
