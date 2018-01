JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Bezeq Israeli Telecom said on Monday it planned to raise about 579 million shekels ($170 million) from institutional investors in a private bond offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange scheduled for December.

* Israel’s largest telecom group also said in a statement that it recently received a 600 million shekel bank loan. ($1 = 3.3992 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)