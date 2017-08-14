UPDATE 1-Bezeq Telecom acting chairman released after being questioned in bribery probe

(Updates with release)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms company Bezeq said its acting chairman David Granot had been released after being briefly detained by police on Monday.

An Israeli police spokesman said earlier on Monday that Granot had been detained on suspicion of bribery and money laundering and Israeli media said Granot was one of five businessmen questioned by police. One of the others was Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, a source briefed on the investigation told Reuters.

News of Granot’s detention sent shares in Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms firm, down 1.5 percent to 5.01 shekels in Tel Aviv.

The company did not give details of why he had been detained but said it was not related to an investigation by the securities regulator into Bezeq’s controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch.

Granot was named Bezeq’s acting chairman in June after Elovitch was barred from the post during the investigation.

Bezeq said that Granot had been released without any restrictive conditions preventing his continued tenure as acting chairman.

“Mr. Granot has fully resumed his duties at the company,” Bezeq said.

Granot could not immediately be contacted and a Bezeq spokesman was not immediately available for further comment.

Israeli police said separately that five people were questioned on Monday under caution on suspicion of money laundering, fraudulent filing of corporate documents, fraud and corporate breach of trust, obstruction of justice and bribery. It did not identify the five.

Israeli authorities put Steinmetz under house arrest in December, releasing him after two weeks without charge, as part of a probe into bribery allegations relating to the activities of BSG Resources (BSGR) in Africa.

BSGR has denied any wrongdoing.

An Israeli law office representing Steinmetz declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 3.5831 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan Fenton)