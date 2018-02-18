FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 7:21 AM / 2 days ago

Israeli police arrest more executives from Bezeq Telecom

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israeli police arrested on Sunday senior executives from Bezeq, the country’s largest telecom group, after the Israel Securities Authority uncovered new information during its investigation into the company.

The market regulator has been investigating Bezeq for months over possible fraud and financial reporting offences and company officials, including its former chairman, had already been arrested.

Bezeq said in a statement to the stock exchange that it has no additional information on the new investigation.

A joint statement from the police and securities authority said the newest details of the probe were under a gag order. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

