Georgia's BGEO shakes up management roles ahead of banking, investment split
#Breaking City News
September 25, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 24 days

Georgia's BGEO shakes up management roles ahead of banking, investment split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Georgia’s BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, said it would separate the group’s and bank’s finance chief functions and reorganise its bank’s management team in preparation for the demerger.

BGEO said in July that it intended to demerge into London-listed banking and investment businesses.

The Tbilisi-based firm said on Monday that Giorgi Alpaidze, currently head of BGEO’s finance, funding and investor relations, would take on the role of group chief financial officer with immediate effect and become the investment business’ CFO after the business splits.

David Tsiklauri, currently deputy CEO, corporate investment banking, would take over as CFO of BGEO’s banking arm, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

