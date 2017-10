WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned bank BGK said on Thursday it had placed bonds worth 750 million euros.

BGK said the bonds would mature in April 2018 and that the bookrunners were a consortium of BGK, Citi, Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)