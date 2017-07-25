FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
India's Bharti Airtel Q1 profit slumps, but beats estimates
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 10 days ago

India's Bharti Airtel Q1 profit slumps, but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecom operator, reported an almost 75 percent drop in quarterly profit as a price war sparked by an upstart carrier weighed on earnings.

Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes the company's Africa operations and its Indian satellite TV business among others, fell to 3.67 billion rupees ($57.01 million) in the three months to June 30, while revenue fell 14 percent to 219.58 billion rupees, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2utodoR)

Analysts had expected a consolidated profit of 3.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reliance Jio, backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has shaken India's telecoms industry since it was launched a year ago by offering months of free services and sharply discounted plans, battering the fortunes of established rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular.

$1 = 64.3800 Indian rupees Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.