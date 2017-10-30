FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

India's Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls, lags street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 17 percent drop in second-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimate, as higher expenses weighed.

Profit after tax fell to 6.38 billion rupees ($98.40 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 7.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Monday. bit.ly/2gV9q2w

Analysts on average had expected the company, which is majority owned by Bharti Enterprises, to post a profit of 7.41 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses rose nearly 7 percent to 8.61 billion rupees.

$1 = 64.8375 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.