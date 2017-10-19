BHP's chairman says speculation of a set tenure for CEO is false

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The new chairman of BHP , the world’s biggest miner, said on Thursday there was no truth in speculation there was any agreed date for CEO Andrew Mackenzie to step down.

Pressure has been building on BHP and Andrew Mackenzie since April, when activist investors Elliott Advisors first went public with its criticisms of the miner’s strategy.

It is still pressing for change, prompting speculation the CEO, who has been in office since 2013, might step down.

“Any suggestion there is a set timeline around Andrew’s tenure is simply false and without merit,” Ken MacKenzie told reporters after his first AGM since taking office at the start of September. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)