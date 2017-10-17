FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Q1 iron ore output down 4 pct after mine fire, guidance intact
October 17, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 4 days ago

BHP Q1 iron ore output down 4 pct after mine fire, guidance intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

Iron ore production was 64 million tonnes in the September quarter, versus 67 million tonnes a year ago. The figures take into account iron ore produced for the company and its joint venture partners at its mines.

UBS had forecast a figure of about 63.6 million tonnes. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by James Regan)

