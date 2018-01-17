FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 9:43 PM / a day ago

BHP Q2 iron ore output up 3 pct, maintains forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP on Thursday reported a 3 percent rise in second quarter iron ore production and said it expects to meet its full-year target as prices for the steelmaking ingredient outperform forecasts.

BHP’s iron ore output climbed to 72 million tonnes for the three months ended Dec. 31 versus 70 million tonnes a year ago.

UBS had forecast a figure of 69 million tonnes on a 100 percent basis that includes ore mined on behalf of joint venture partners.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru

