January 24, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

India's Biocon Q3 profit plunges 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd, India’s biggest biotechnology firm, posted a 46 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday hurt by an increase in interest and depreciation costs related to its Malaysia operations.

Profit fell to 919 million rupees ($14.43 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.71 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2rvTd8e

Revenue from operations rose 1.3 percent to 10.58 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

