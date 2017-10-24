FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 11:13 AM / Updated a day ago

Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc on Tuesday reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.96 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.03 billion, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.