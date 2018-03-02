FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 2, 2018 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

Biogen, AbbVie withdraw multiple sclerosis drug Zinbryta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and AbbVie Inc have withdrawn their multiple sclerosis drug worldwide due to safety issues, the companies said on Friday.

The withdrawal of marketing authorizations for the drug, Zinbryta, followed reports of inflammation of the membranes of the brain in some patients.

Zinbryta, a self-administered, under-the-skin injection designed to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was approved by U.S. regulators in 2016. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.