9 days ago
BVF raises stake in biopharma firm BioLineRx to 24.9 pct
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 9 days ago

BVF raises stake in biopharma firm BioLineRx to 24.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 26 (Reuters) -

* Israeli biopharmaceutical firm BioLineRx said on Wednesday that BVF Partners, its largest shareholder, agreed to invest an additional $9.6 million in BioLineRx, raising its holding to 24.9 percent from 18.3 percent.

* The sale is expected to close on or about July 31.

* San Francisco-based BVF's new investment in BioLineRx , a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and immunology, is priced at $1.13 per unit.

* Each unit consists of 1 ordinary share, 0.35 of a Series A warrant and 0.35 of a Series B warrant. The Series A warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per ordinary share and a 4-year term. The Series B warrants have an exercise price of $4.00 per share and a 4-year term.

* "BVF's new direct investment, on the heels of its recent initial investment in the company this past March, provides us with additional resources to accelerate our clinical development programmes," said BioLineRx Chief Executive Philip Serlin.

* Following the sale, Novartis' stake in BioLineRx will fall to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

