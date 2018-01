Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA is said to be near a deal to buy drug maker Bioverativ Inc for more than $11.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value Bioverativ at about $105 a share, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2mYJulp) Sanofi and Bioverativ were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.