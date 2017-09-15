OkCoin, Huobi shut down yuan-based trading by Oct 31

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - OkCoin and Huobi, two of China’s largest bitcoin trading platforms, said on Friday that they were shutting down their yuan-based trading operations by Oct. 31.

Their announcements follow that of rivals BTCChina and ViaBTC, which had earlier said that they would shut their mainland China trading operations.

Beijing is a mounting a crackdown on the cryptocurrency business to contain risks as consumers pile into a highly risky and speculative market that has grown rapidly this year.

On Sept. 4, it issued a directive banning initial coin offerings that also raised concerns over the trading of cryptocurrencies. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Alison Williams)