FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tezos board member resigns, fueling turmoil at cryptocurrency startup
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 12, 2017 / 6:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Tezos board member resigns, fueling turmoil at cryptocurrency startup

Steve Stecklow, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

2 Min Read

LONDON/ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - One of the three board members of the Swiss foundation that conducted the online fundraiser for the embattled Tezos cryptocurrency tech project has resigned, Reuters has learned.

The departure on Monday of Guido Schmitz-Krummacher, a Swiss legal and management expert, is likely to add further turmoil to the project, which raised $232 million in cryptocurrencies in July.

The project has been embroiled in a battle over control between its founders, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman, and the president of the Zug-based Tezos Foundation, Johann Gevers. Reuters detailed the feud in September.

Schmitz-Krummacher resigned because he was frustrated by the infighting, which was consuming a lot of his time, according to information obtained by Reuters. He sits on several dozen Swiss boards.

Under the foundation’s bylaws, Gevers gets to nominate Schmitz-Krummacher’s replacement. If the third board member votes against the candidate, Gevers can cast an overriding vote.

Representatives for the board and for the Breitmans did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment. (Reporting by Steve Stecklow in London and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.