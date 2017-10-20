FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
October 20, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 4 days ago

Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, the operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, on Friday filed to list an undisclosed amount of new shares through an initial public offering on the country’s stock exchange.

According to a regulatory filing, controlling shareholders Vinci Partners Investimentos Ltda and Montjuic Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia may also sell shares in the offering, as may minority shareholder Sommerville Investments BV.

Banco Itaú BBA SA will be the lead underwriter, the filing said.

BK Brasil is controlled by a group of investors led by Vinci and U.S.-based fund Capital International Inc. Restaurant Brands International Inc, which controls the Burger King chain in the United States, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Ltd each hold a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.