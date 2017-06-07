FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackberry introduces auto software, will bundle with Qualcomm chips
June 7, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 2 months ago

Blackberry introduces auto software, will bundle with Qualcomm chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd. said on Wednesday it has developed new software for running complex computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with semiconductors sold by Qualcomm Inc.

The Hypervisor 2.0 product enables carmakers to boost security by allowing them to partition and isolate multiple computer systems in a single vehicle, protecting systems that are critical to safety, the company said in a press release. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jeffrey Benkoe)

