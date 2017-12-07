FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry, Qualcomm expand partnership to connected automotive
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 7, 2017 / 1:55 PM / a day ago

BlackBerry, Qualcomm expand partnership to connected automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd said on Thursday it would partner with Qualcomm Inc to use the chipmaker’s hardware platform to expand in the fast-growing connected automotive industry.

BlackBerry said it would use Qualcomm’s hardware platform in areas such as virtual cockpit controllers, telematics, electronic control gateways and infotainment systems.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, as automakers race to add more autonomous features and ultimately seek to build self-driving cars.

The companies have a relationship for over a decade. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
