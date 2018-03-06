FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 6:20 PM / in a day

BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday filed a patent infringement lawsuit against social media platforms Facebook Inc and its units WhatsApp and Instagram.

BlackBerry said Facebook and its companies developed “competing applications that improperly used BlackBerry’s mobile messaging intellectual property”.

“We have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our intellectual property, and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies,” BlackBerry spokeswoman Sarah McKinney said in a statement.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
