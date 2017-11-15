FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackBerry signs patent licensing deal with Teletry
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 15, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BlackBerry signs patent licensing deal with Teletry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to allow Teletry, a unit of patent licensing firm Marconi Group, to sub-license a broad range of its patents to global smartphone manufacturers.

Blackberry said it would retain ownership of the patents and operate its own licensing program outside of Teletry’s sub-licensing rights.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackBerry is trying to get companies to pay licensing fees for the use of its 40,000 technology patents that span operating systems, networking infrastructure, automotive subsystems, cybersecurity and wireless communications.

Chief Executive John Chen has made monetizing BlackBerry’s patent portfolio a key pillar of his plan to curb a six-year revenue decline and turn the company around.

The news of the agreement comes about a month after two senior executives at BlackBerry’s patent licensing unit quit. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.