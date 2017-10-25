FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock governance leader Zach Oleksiuk moving on
October 25, 2017 / 11:01 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

MOVES-BlackRock governance leader Zach Oleksiuk moving on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An influential corporate governance figure at BlackRock Inc, Zach Oleksiuk, is leaving the New York asset management firm, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

As head of the Americas within BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship arm, Oleksiuk had a voice in how the company cast proxy votes at thousands of corporations each year. With roughly $6 trillion under management as of Sept. 30, BlackRock is the largest shareholder in many U.S. corporations, giving it a powerful voice on their operations and board makeup.

After 11 years with BlackRock he is leaving to take “a new role in the corporate governance world, though not at an asset manager,” according to a company memo sent by Michelle Edkins, BlackRock’s top governance official, provided to Reuters.

Edkins will oversee the Americas stewardship team while recruiting a successor, according to the memo.

Oleksiuk could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

