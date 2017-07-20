FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 15 days ago

Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Blackstone Group LP reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, after strong gains in real estate holdings were offset by a pullback in credit investment performance.

Blackstone said it earned an economic net income (ENI), a key metric for U.S. private equity that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, of $705 million in the second quarter, or 59 cents a share.

That translated to a 36 percent increase in ENI compared to a year ago, but was below the 62 cents a share forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.