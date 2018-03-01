FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Consumer Products & Retail News
March 1, 2018 / 6:29 AM / a day ago

Daimler buys Europcar out of car-sharing venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler has agreed to buy Europcar’s 25 percent stake in car-sharing service Car2Go for 70 million euros ($85 million), the two companies said on Thursday, paving the way for a car-sharing alliance with BMW.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters in January that Daimler and BMW were close to agreeing to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow.

BMW in January bought out its partner Sixt from DriveNow. ($1 = 0.8205 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.