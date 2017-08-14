Brazil's BNDES sees provisions at 'comfortable' level

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Loan-loss provisions at state development bank BNDES are unlikely to increase significantly in coming months unless an unexpected case arises, a sign Brazil’s No. 1 source of long-term corporate lending is comfortable with current levels of capital buffer.

Provisions at Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES were for years below the banking system’s average, which forced management to raise them as corporate loan defaults soared over the past year, comptroller Vania Borgerth said a conference call on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)