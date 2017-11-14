FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BNP Paribas' insurance arm Cardif extends partnership with Volkswagen
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 12:29 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-BNP Paribas' insurance arm Cardif extends partnership with Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say previous partnership with Volkswagen included 12 countries, not just Germany)

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ insurance unit Cardif said it had extended its partnership with German carmaker Volkswagen to offer protection on auto and personal loans, as well as leasing contracts in 16 counties.

The previous partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services worked for 12 countries and the new agreement would add to that Russia, Portugal, Norway and South Korea, according to a BNP Paribas Cardif spokeswoman.

BNP Paribas sees Cardif as one of its growth engines, at a time when retail banking in Europe has been suffering from a low interest rate environment.

Cardif had gross written premiums of 27.1 billion euros ($31.8 billion) in 2016, 57 percent of which was generated outside France.

$1 = 0.8527 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.