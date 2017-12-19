BNP Paribas to boost Lisbon hub with 45 job moves from Paris - union

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas plans to move 45 internal finance jobs from Paris to Lisbon, according to France’s Force Ouvriere union, as banks facing growing workloads to deal with changes in regulations and accounting rules try and improve their efficiency.

BNP Paribas already has more than 1,800 employees in Portugal, according to a recent job advert posted on its website through which it was recruiting for its Group Finance Service hub in Lisbon. That unit is responsible for compiling and processing accounting and financial information.

A source from another union confirmed the statement from Force Ouvriere (FO) and said that some employees in Paris would have to change roles when the 45 finance, accounting and stress- testing jobs move to Lisbon.

Out of the 45 positions, BNP will take back control of 13 jobs that are currently undertaken externally before moving them to Lisbon, while nine would be newly created, FO said.

The unions called it a second wave of job tranfers after BNP set up a ‘European Finance Operations Centre’ in Lisbon in 2015 employing about 200 people. Hourly labour costs in Portugal were 13.7 euros in 2016, compared with 35.6 euros in France, according to Eurostat data.

No one at BNP was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sarah White)