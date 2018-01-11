FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-BNP Paribas makes senior appointments for EMEA businesses
January 11, 2018 / 1:43 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-BNP Paribas makes senior appointments for EMEA businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Yann Gérardin is head of corporate and institutional banking, not corporate and investment banking)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - French banking group BNP Paribas on Thursday named Yannick Jung as head of global banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, based in Paris.

Jung was previously the head of corporate clients financing and advisory EMEA at BNP. In his newly created role, Jung will report to Yann Gérardin, head of corporate and institutional banking.

The bank also appointed Eirik Winter, who previously worked at Citigroup and JPMorgan, as chief executive for the group’s business in Nordic region. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
