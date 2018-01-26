MOVES-BNP Paribas poaches Unicredit's Ogliengo as deputy head of Italy

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - France’s biggest bank BNP Paribas has appointed Vittorio Ogliengo, a former banker at Unicredit, as deputy general manager of its Italian business BNL in charge of corporate and institutional banking (CIB) in the country.

BNP Paribas said the appointment would help accelerate the expansion of its activities and corporate client base in Italy.

Ogliengo was head of Italian corporate and investment banking at Unicredit since 2013.

At BNP, Ogliengo will report to Andrea Munari, chief executive of BNL and country head for BNP Paribas in Italy, and to Yannick Jung, head of global banking for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) within CIB (corporate and investment banking). (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)