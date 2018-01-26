UPDATE 1-MOVES-BNP Paribas poaches Unicredit's Ogliengo as deputy head of Italy

(Adds detail and comment)

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - France’s biggest bank BNP Paribas has appointed Vittorio Ogliengo, a former banker at Unicredit, as deputy general manager of its Italian business BNL and executive chairman of corporate and institutional banking (CIB) in Italy.

BNP Paribas said the appointment would help accelerate the expansion of its activities and corporate client base in Italy.

At BNP, Ogliengo will report to Andrea Munari, chief executive of BNL and country head for BNP Paribas in Italy, and to Yannick Jung, head of global banking for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) within CIB (corporate and investment banking).

“He will be instrumental to further develop the relationship with BNP Paribas’ clients, notably by strengthening the relationships between BNL and BNP Paribas CIB and by ensuring that they have access to the full range of services across the Group,” said Andrea Munari, chief executive of BNL and the country head for BNP Paribas in Italy.

Ogliengo had been the head of Italian corporate and investment banking at Unicredit since 2013.