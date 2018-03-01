REFILE-UPDATE 1-MOVES-BNP Paribas shuffles the pack in global markets

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in third paragraph)

By Robert Hogg

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has undertaken a big reshuffle of its global markets business. The moves include:

Arne Groes has been appointed global head of primary and credit markets. He was previously co-head of G10 Rates, prime services and financing.

Martin Egan, who was previously co-head of global primary and credit markets, has been appointed vice-chairman, global markets client board. He will work with clients across the corporate, official institution, bank and insurance sectors, as well as represent global markets in senior industry forums. He will report to Olivier Osty, executive head of global markets.

Egan’s co-head Benjamin Jacquard is leaving the firm. He is understood to be joining the hedge fund, Chenavari Investment Managers.

Fred Zorzi has been appointed global head of primary markets. Zorzi keeps his responsibilities as global head of bond and loan syndicate.

Raphael Masgnaux will be sole head for the G10 Rates and prime services and financing business. He was previously joint head.

Kieron Smith has been appointed deputy head of prime services and financing. He was previously global head of derivatives execution and clearing.

Adrian Boehler and Francisco Oliveira will jointly lead the foreign exchange, local markets and commodity derivatives business line. Boehler will focus primarily on G10 FX and commodity derivatives, and Oliveira will relocate from New York to London. Oliveira was previously head of global markets, Latin America.

Nicolas Marque will relocate to Paris, from where he will continue to lead equity derivatives globally.

Pascal Fischer has been appointed head of global markets for Asia Pacific. Fischer will relocate to Hong Kong and will report to Eric Raynaud, CEO BNP Paribas Asia Pacific and Olivier Osty.

John Gallo has been appointed head of sales for global markets Americas and Hubert de Lambilly has been appointed head of trading for global markets Americas. Both will report to Bob Hawley, head of global markets for the Americas.

Cyril Cottu has been appointed head of digital and ecommerce for global markets sales. Previously he was co-head of electronic market making and commerce.

Alexandre Benech has been appointed global head of electronic trading. Previously he was co-head of electronic market making and commerce.

Olivia Frieser has been promoted to global head of research. Previously she was global head of European credit research and sector specialists. Olivia replaces Amine Bel Hadj, who is appointed global head of sustainability for global markets.

Stephanie Maarek is appointed chief conduct & control officer for global markets. (Reporting by Robert Hogg and Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)