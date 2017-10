Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management arm named Juan Alejandro Ramos as senior wealth director of its Greenwich, Connecticut office.

Ramos, who previously worked at BofA's U.S. Trust bank as senior vice president, will report to Managing Director Chris Griffin. (bit.ly/2ybc5YJ) (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)