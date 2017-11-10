FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOC Aviation says to buy 3 Boeing aircraft from Qatar Airways
November 10, 2017

BOC Aviation says to buy 3 Boeing aircraft from Qatar Airways

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd said on Friday it would buy three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Qatar Airways and they would be leased back to the airline upon completion of the deal.

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, which did not give a price tag for the deal, said the aggregate full life current market appraised value of the aircraft was about $479 million.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 499 aircraft, said the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

