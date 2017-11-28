FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says wants clarity on CEO spat at London Stock Exchange
November 28, 2017 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

BoE's Carney says wants clarity on CEO spat at London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was “mystified” by developments regarding London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet and wanted clarity “as soon as possible”.

Hedge fund TCI has ordered a shareholder vote to oust LSE Chairman Donald Brydon over his handling of the departure of Rolet next year. TCI says Rolet is being pushed out.

“We stay close to the situation. In some respects I‘m a bit mystified by the debate because we knew about the succession plan, we’ve stayed close to the situation,” Carney told a news conference.

“I can’t envisage a circumstance where the CEO stays on beyond the agreed period and so I think it’s in the interest of all parties involved that clarity is provided as soon as possible.”

The LSE is due to hold a shareholder meeting before year-end to vote on TCI’s proposal. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
