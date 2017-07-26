FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London daily FX trading volumes rise on year in April - BOE
#European Currency News
July 26, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 9 days ago

London daily FX trading volumes rise on year in April - BOE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading out of London rose 10 percent in April 2017 to $2.44 trillion, compared with a year earlier, thanks to a rise in turnover in sterling and the euro against the dollar, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Wednesday.

The survey showed that trading in the pound since Britain's surprise decision last June to leave the European Union drove a 5 percent rise, compared with the previous survey in October, in daily trading of the currency against the dollar to a record $296 billion.

Daily turnover in the euro-dollar exchange rate jumped by 14 percent to $696 billion per day, its highest level since April 2015, according to the survey. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

