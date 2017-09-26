FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says U.S. trade decision shows Bombardier received subsidies
September 26, 2017 / 11:07 PM / in 22 days

Boeing says U.S. trade decision shows Bombardier received subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday that a steep import duty proposed by the United States on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries aircraft shows that the Canadian company received “massive illegal subsidies.”

The statement from the world’s largest plane maker came after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the CSeries, which Boeing said allowed Bombardier “to dump its product into the U.S.” (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Sandra Maler)

