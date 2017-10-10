FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain hopes U.S. review of Bombardier decision will not be influenced by politics
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 10, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 9 days ago

Britain hopes U.S. review of Bombardier decision will not be influenced by politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain hopes a provisional U.S. ruling imposing tariffs on Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier will not be politically influenced when new evidence is considered, UK Business Secretary Greg Clarke said on Tuesday.

Clark said he was confident in the British government’s case as it fights the suit, which was brought by Boeing and could cost jobs in Northern Ireland, and said Britain would discuss the ruling with the United States, Canada and the two companies in the coming days. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.