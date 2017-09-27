FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK warns Bombardier dispute could jeopardise its ties with Boeing
September 27, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 22 days ago

UK warns Bombardier dispute could jeopardise its ties with Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s defence secretary on Wednesday warned that a trade challenge taken by Boeing against Canadian rival Bombardier could jeopardise the U.S. firm’s relationship with Britain, one of its biggest defence clients.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday imposed an anti-subsidy 220-percent duty on the Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a Belfast plant that is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employer, following a complaint by Boeing.

“This is not the behaviour we expect from Boeing and it could indeed jeapordise our future relationship with them,” British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon told reporters in Belfast.

“Boeing has significant defence contracts with us and still expects to win further contracts. Boeing wants and we want a long term partnership but that has to be two way.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

