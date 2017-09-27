FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta CEO says does not expect U.S. duties on Bombardier jets
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 27, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 22 days ago

Delta CEO says does not expect U.S. duties on Bombardier jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Wednesday that he does not expect the U.S. government to impose stiff duties on jets made by Bombardier .

Boeing’s complaint that the Canadian company is doing business unfairly was “absurd”, he said at the Skift Global forum in New York.

The dispute relates to C-series jets produced by Bombardier for Delta.

“How this is somehow a U.S. trade dispute (is) bizarre,” Bastian said, adding Boeing’s claims were the “ultimate hypocrisy.” (Reporting by Alana Wise in New York, additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.