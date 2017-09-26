FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 26, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 22 days ago

Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA cheered a decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to slap preliminary anti-subsidy duties of 220 percent on CSeries jets made by Bombardier Inc after U.S. rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

Embraer said in an emailed statement that the U.S. decision reinforces Brazil’s argument before the World Trade Organization that Bombardier’s subsidies violate Canada’s trade obligations.

However, one aircraft industry source said the ruling was a mixed result for Embraer, since it might scare off airlines from buying its jets for fear of drawing similar trade reprisals. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.