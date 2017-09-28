PM May says Boeing's behaviour in Bombardier row is undermining its UK relations

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that Boeing is undermining its relationship with Britain by its behaviour in a dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier that has put 4,200 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland.

“What I would say in relation to Boeing is that of course we have a long term partnership with Boeing in various aspects of government and this is not the sort of behaviour we expect form a long term partner and it undermines that partnership,” May said when answering a question at a Bank of England event.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday imposed a 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a plant in Belfast, following a complaint by Boeing which accuses Canada of unfairly subsidising Bombardier. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)