Bombardier spends $2.4 bln a year on aerospace in U.S. -document
October 5, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 13 days

Bombardier spends $2.4 bln a year on aerospace in U.S. -document

Alwyn Scott

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s aerospace business spent $2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states, according to a confidential Bombardier report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The report shows the potential impact on the U.S. economy and companies if the Canadian company’s new CSeries jetliner is effectively kept out of the U.S. market by a trade row initiated by Boeing Co earlier this year. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)

