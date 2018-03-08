FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing Co said on Thursday the U.S. planemaker can absorb transactions on the scale of a proposed tie-up with Brazil’s Embraer without putting at risk internal investments in its business or returning cash to shareholders.

Chairman and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg also told Reuters in an interview that Boeing was “making progress” in talks with the Brazilian aerospace company. It continues to study a number of possible structures for a deal, which some outside analysts have said could value Embraer at $5-6 billion.

“Acquisitions of the scale of Embraer are not only very doable for us, they are also things we can selectively do, aligned with our (cash deployment) strategy,” Muilenburg said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Daniel Bases and Jonathan Oatis)

